By Tom McGregor
July 21 2023 - 6:00am
Des Redmond, Kooralbyn, Orange, bought 249 kilogram Hereford steers for $800 a head at Carcoar store cattle sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Now that we are in the heart of July, that "winter look" is around the countryside and pasture growth has all but come to a standstill.

