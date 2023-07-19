The need for rain has hit the lower Hunter, resulting in a plainer yarding and cheaper trend at the Maitland store cattle sale last Saturday. About 800 head were offered.
Weaner steers sold from $300 to $1000, while weaner heifers made $200 to $910 and averaged $410.
Yearling steers ranged from $700 to $1140 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $500 to $1600.
Joined and PTIC cows sold from $400 to $1375, while cows with calves topped at $1625 but averaged $815.
Agents said some rain and warmer weather might be all that's needed to turn the Hunter market around.
ELDERS Gundagai agent Harry Waters took on auctioneers from across the world when he competed in the Calgary Stampede International Livestock Auctioneer Championship earlier this week.
Harry is the reigning Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) National Young Auctioneer, having won the title during the Sydney Royal Show in April.
The preliminary rounds of the international competition were held in the township of Olds, Alberta, which is north of Calgary.
While Harry's selling style was different to the Canadians, he made the competition his own when his turn came to step up to the selling rostrum.
In America and Canada, agents call the bid they want rather than the bid they have, but Harry decided to do his selling a little differently.
He announced before starting his run of cattle that he would sell the Australian way and hence took the bid he had rather than the bid he wanted.
After the initial rounds of competition, Harry was not among the 10 chosen to proceed to the final.
Just as the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competitions can be watched online, so too can the Calgary Stampede International Livestock Auctioneer Championship, which meant his supporters could keep up with the action from Australia.
Well done, Harry!
ANNA Adams has commenced a new role with RLX as head of customer and insights.
I caught up with Anna at the Carcoar store cattle sale as she hit the ground running in just her first week in the new job. Anna said her role will cover the 10 sites in the RLX portfolio.
"It will focus on engagement of all saleyard stakeholders, data analysis and insights to provide value back to customers, and other complementary services that take interactions with RLX sites beyond just sale day," she said.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
