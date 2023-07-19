Inconsistency in sample stand results has NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt proposing changes to receivals staff training.
Mr Everitt put forward a motion at the NSW Farmers conference at Rosehill Gardens on Tuesday, asking that the association require grain testing at receival sites to be conducted by and/or supervised by an independently trained and experienced person that has received documented training from an accredited, registered training organisation.
He said that with the increase in casual harvest labour at receival sites, many had inexperienced people on testing standards.
ALSO READ:
Mr Everitt said that over the past two harvests there had been large discrepancies from one receival site to another which led him to put the motion.
"Testing, which is the most crucial aspect at the end of the day, is in the hands of someone who has received a couple of weeks training," he said.
"These casual staff decide what each grower is paid for their harvest.
"At the last harvest, some growers were getting different sample results for the same grain.
"These fluctuations in the grading can actually be the difference between a grower making a profit or not."
Mr Everitt believes it is in the interests of both the growers and grain receivers to alleviate this issue.
"I can't see why they wouldn't want to be a part of having better trained staff," he said. "Having an independent trainer would provide everyone with more confidence as it improves outcomes for both sides and is fairer for both.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.