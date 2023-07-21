Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah, has achieved a full clearance at the stud's 22nd annual on-property bull sale.
Along with 43 of 43 lots selling, they also sold for an average of $11,023 with the top-priced bull selling for $30,000.
The top bull was Tycolah Undoolya S022 and sold to Jason Caughlan, Kanimbla Poll Herefords, Holbrook.
Sired by Allendale Bingara K184 and out of Tycolah Bess N157, Undoolya S022 is a 950-kilogram bull that displayed estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +36 for 200-day growth, +54 for 400-day growth and +3.2 for scrotal size.
Tycolah co-stud principal Ben Crowley described Undoolya S022 as a "really good cosmetic bull" while the stud has reserved the right to collect semen for use at their expense.
One of the most pleasing aspects of the sale for the Crowley family was the quality of bulls they were able to put on offer across the board.
"Extremely happy [with the lineup of bulls]. As happy as we've ever been," Mr Crowley said.
"Given the current outlook - I suppose - on the cattle market, we're real happy to be presenting a line as good as this in tougher circumstances."
In total, four bulls sold for $20,000 or more with a pair of bulls - Tycolah Uptown S108 and Tycolah Uptake S149 - being sold for the second top price of $22,000.
The 952-kilogram Tycolah Uptown S108 displayed EBVs of +41 for 200-day growth, +66 for 400-day growth and +96 for 600-day growth. Uptown was purchased by the James family.
Meanwhile, Tycolah Uptake S149 registered EBVs of +57 for 400-day weight and +86 for 600-day weight and +2.1 for scrotal size.
Uptake was sold to the Hancock family, Blayney.
The sale was well attended and Mr Crowley said it was "overwhelming" to have so much support.
The support came from return buyers as well as new ones.
"We had quite a few [new buyers] - it's always good to get that and still get the repeat clients, too," Mr Crowley said.
"That's what it's all about. If you're not getting the repeat clients then obviously you're not producing the article.
"We're really happy to have such support from our local base and our loyal clients as well as new clients. It means we're doing something right, anyway."
Volume buyers included Okeview Farm Operations, Scone, who bought four bulls to a top of $10,000 and an average of $9500, and Brook Pastoral Company, Birdsville, Qld, who also bought four bulls which all sold for $6000 each.
The Cottage stud also sold four bulls as part of the sale to a top of $10,000.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions with Paul Dooley as guest auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
