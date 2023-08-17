The Land
John Bennett on his path to RAS president and what drives the South Coast farmer and businessman

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
August 18 2023 - 9:00am
Mervyn and John Bennett with their racehorse Bin Chicken at their Worrigee property. Picture by Hayley Warden.
Arriving at Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) president John Bennett's property, he is on the go as usual, steering his ride-on mower about, watched on with relative disinterest by the family's Thoroughbreds in the paddocks surrounding his home.

