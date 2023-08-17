Arriving at Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) president John Bennett's property, he is on the go as usual, steering his ride-on mower about, watched on with relative disinterest by the family's Thoroughbreds in the paddocks surrounding his home.
It is fitting they live in such close proximity, given it is a breed with which the Bennett family has a long association, having taken John's father, Mervyn, to the Olympics on two occasions, winning bronze in 1976 at Montreal in the three-day event.
And the same breed that had a hand in John joining a local show committee, ultimately setting him on the pathway to becoming RAS president.
"In 2002, I had a spill at Kiama Show in the jumping practice arena and broke my collar bone," he said. "While I was recovering, Mum's brother, who was president of Nowra Show at the time, asked me to join the committee.
"I hadn't been there long, and I ended up with the junior vice-president's position and then president, and that opened other doors for me in the show movement."
John was Nowra Show president for five years and subsequently became involved with the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC) and the inaugural RAS of NSW youth group when it was formed in 2004. In 2009, he joined the RAS horse committee, serving six years as assistant ring master and then six years as ring master before he was chair of the horse committee for two years.
Regardless of the riding accident, though, it is likely he was always destined to join the show movement. He attended shows "since day dot" with his parents, Mervyn and Ann; Merv was a longtime member of the Nowra Show committee, and their ancestor, John Perry, was on the original RAS committee in 1836.
In his various roles, John has met many fascinating people from diverse backgrounds across the Commonwealth and created many cherished memories.
"The first time I cantered into the arena as ringmaster to take the salute from the governor was an enormous thrill and huge honour," he said.
He counted RASC chair Lord Vestey as a friend, saying he was an inspiring leader.
"He was a lovely man, a wonderful businessman and an excellent chair," John said.
"I watched how he chaired efficient meetings, and I have tried to follow his example in many ways."
As president, John believes his primary responsibility is ensuring agricultural competitions thrive.
"We must maintain a focus on ensuring the experience is as easy and enjoyable as possible for exhibitors because they are what the show is all about,' he said. "The other part is ensuring they give country people something to look forward to and a good time when they go. It's important to me that the country focus of the show remains."
When he's not chairing meetings, working from the RAS office or managing the family's various business interests, you will often find John with his horses.
Horseracing is a family affair for the Bennetts. Merv and John train in partnership; together with Ann, they often enjoy a road trip to Bega or Moruya with their runners.
It would be remiss not to include one of their current horses, one the family bred, owns and races, and who has developed somewhat of a cult following on the South Coast - Bin Chicken. He earned the illustrious title when he was born with a prominent black Roman nose, complete with white markings, resembling an ibis.
His name has caught the attention of racecallers, commentators, and racegoers, and John has even ordered bin chicken socks for the family to wear at the races.
While he is yet to break his maiden, he has notched up two seconds and a third and was the subject of the closest of photo finishes at the Sapphire Coast last preparation.
"Everyone thought he had won," John said. "He's an absolute character. Fortunately, as he has aged, he has grown into his head, and now he's actually eye-catching in the mounting yard."
It is fair to say John is a man who knows how to keep himself busy, and 2024 looks set to follow suit.
He will chair the conference committee of the RASC at Edinburgh in June next year, at the Royal Highlands Show, and of course, he will attend Sydney Royal for the first time as president.
"I'm looking forward to hosting dignitaries and showing them what we are doing when agriculture puts its best foot forward," he said.
And you might even see John indulging in one of his favourite show foods - cheese on a stick or a dagwood dog.
"We don't have too many at Sydney, but at a country show, it would be a dagwood dog every day of the week," he said.
But it is witnessing the enthusiasm from exhibitors John most looks forward to.
"As long as you see the happy faces of country people having a good time at the show and creating memories - to me, that's the most important thing we must maintain," he said.
"When you see the delight on an exhibitor's face when they win a champion trophy, you feel so lucky to be involved with something that gives a lifetime of memories."
