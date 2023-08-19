The Land
Home/News

Angus Australia says selection tools may help drive nuances to reward performance

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
August 20 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Australia says selection tools may help drive further nuances within the market. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Angus Australia says selection tools may help drive further nuances within the market. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

Angus Australia says selection tools may help drive future nuances in the market to reward producers with better performing cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.