Varroa mite found at Coffs Harbour, more at Kempsey cluster

Updated September 10 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 10:02pm
More new Varroa mite infestations have been detected at Coffs Harbour and at the existing cluster at Kemspey. Photo by Andrew Norris.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) tracing has uncovered a new Varroa mite infestation in beehives north of the existing Nana Glen purple zone, at Barcoogere in the Coffs Harbour region.

