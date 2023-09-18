Coming off a big win during the 2023 South West Slopes Stud Merino show in Harden, where they were awarded the Hoggett Ram of the Year, the Evans family presented 100 March-shorn Merino rams for sale at Boorowa on Monday.
The Tara Park stud, bred by Guy, Anna and Adrienne Evans, has long been an established source of Merino genetics for wool growers seeking style, softness and a heavy fleece in their sheep.
Therefore, it was not surprising there was a good clearance rate with a top price of $13,000 and an average price of $2401 paid for the 86 sold.
The top price was paid by Coryule Pastoral Co, Willowvale, Victoria, for the son of 'Goose', tag 5, with a fleece measuring 17.3 micron, 2.3 standard deviation, 13.4 co-efficient of variation and 99.7pc comfort factor.
"We are staying with our horned Merino rams because we have clients who prefer them and they have been buying from us for a long time," Coryule Pastoral manager Craig Trickey said.
"We have a very loyal clientele and although we are breeding Poll Merino ram, we are maintaining our horned families.
"Our new sire has all of the traits we are looking for, like softness and a good cut for a fine wool ram."
Mr Trickey, who had been to the South West Slopes Stud Merino field day and looked through the Tara Park display, was assisted in the selection of the ram by Nutrien stud stock Merino specialist Stephen Chalmers.
Mr Chalmers had also seen the ram during the Dubbo Sheep Show and was equally impressed with the young sire prospect.
"He has a great future as a sire," he said.
"With his wool which has a fine micron with deep crimp and is soft is what we were looking for to take the Coryule stud forward.
"It is so hard to find a really good fine wool horned ram now."
Volume buyers included Andy and Tom Stewart, Dernaveagh, Harden, who selected 10 new rams for an average price of $3850.
Andy has been buying rams from Tara Park for the past 30 years, admiring the constitution and wool of the sheep.
"The Tara Park rams have done very well for us," he said.
"They have terrific fertility and can carry their fleeces through any season without losing the style and softness.
"I like the way the nourishment keeps the dust out in a dry season and the moisture out in a very wet season.
"We have to be able to breed sheep for our country which can do that and that is why I keep coming back to Tara Park."
Sunnydale Partnership, Forbes, selected 10 rams for an average of $1375.
Boorowa district wool growers who returned included DJ and KF McGrath, who purchased six rams for an average price of $2541, BR and NL Nixon, Frogmore, who added six new sires for a $1833 average and Clearview Partnership, Boorowa, who bought four rams for an average of $2062.
Perabo Brothers, Boorowa, took five rams home for a $2025 average, while Victorian wool growers who selected drafts included S and N Rentsch, Hamilton, who bought four rams for a $2812 average, and IG and RJ Foletta, Benalla, who paid $2500 each for two rams
After the sale, stud co-principal Guy Evans was happy with the result, noting that return clients were able to secure their preferred rams.
"It was quite pleasing to see the numbers of rams sold," Mr Evans said.
"It shows that there is a future for Merino sheep and wool even though it is a bit slow at the moment, and it will pick up so we have to keep going ahead with our genetics."
The auction was settled by Nutrien, Boorowa, with Elders, Boorowa, and Rick Power, Nutrien, taking the bids. It was interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
