NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced changes to the NSW Ministry, which includes former Labor government minister Steve Whan being sworn into cabinet.
Mr Whan is being sworn in as the Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education.
"The appointment of highly experienced, former Minister Steve Whan to Cabinet, will ensure another strong voice for regional NSW at the centre of government," Mr Minns said.
"Steve has represented all communities, but particularly rural and regional NSW, with distinction throughout his career as a former Minister for Rural Affairs, Primary Industries, Emergency Services and Small Business.
"He will bring his considerable skills and experience to helping rebuild TAFE and the VET sector after decades of under-funding."
Other changes include Minister for Finance and Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos, MLC, being sworn in to the new, additional portfolio of Domestic Manufacturing and Government Procurement.
In a statement, the Premier said the changes would underscore the NSW Government's commitment to domestic manufacturing and build the pipeline of skilled workers to drive productivity and jobs in NSW.
As part of the 2023-24 Budget, the Government has committed $9.8 billion to build new and upgraded schools and other educational facilities.
The budget also included an additional $112.0 million to meet the TAFE funding shortfall and 1000 extra apprentices across the NSW Government by 2026 at a cost of $93.5m.
The 2023-24 Budget will kickstart this effort with $43m for seven new Australian-made Parramatta River Class ferries and $71.1m to return Freshwater Class ferries to the Circular Quay-Manly route.
Meanwhile, Ms Houssos said from February 2011 to February 2023, NSW lost 71,000 manufacturing jobs.
"We need to build things here again and we need to build things that work," she said.
"Around the globe, countries are focused on rebuilding their local capacity. This includes with direct spending through government procurement, but also getting the policy settings right to encourage broader investment."
