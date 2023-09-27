The Land
Home/News

Steve Whan appointed new portfolio, to cabinet

Updated September 27 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced today that former Labor government minister Steve Whan, pictured here in the lead-up to the March state election, has been appointed to cabinet. Picture by James Croucher.
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced today that former Labor government minister Steve Whan, pictured here in the lead-up to the March state election, has been appointed to cabinet. Picture by James Croucher.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced changes to the NSW Ministry, which includes former Labor government minister Steve Whan being sworn into cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.