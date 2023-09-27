The Land
Soaring sugar prices, Varroa mite response changes, livestock drought management, and NSW success at the Melbourne Royal; Getting the Upper Land episode 12

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
September 28 2023 - 6:45am
Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where livestock editor Rebecca Nadge and senior journalist Denis Howard give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:

