A pollinator unlucky in the Varroa mite response timing has said the flow on effects from the state's Varroa mite incursion will be seen for some time despite the emergency response transitioning from containment and eradication to management last week. Many beekeepers are saying the pivot in the response has come too late with more than 30,000 hives euthanised since the sentinel sites at Port of Newcastle first detected the hive-collapsing mite on June 22, 2022.