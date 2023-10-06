Cobb and Co carriage trots through Tamworth's main street

It's not every day you see a carriage pulled through a town's main street but that's exactly what happened this week.
On Friday, October 6, a Cobb and Co carriage was trotted through Peel Street, Tamworth, much to the surprise of residents out grabbing a bite to eat or doing some shopping.
A pair of draft horses pulled the carriage - which was flanked by a number of riders, horses and some people on foot as well - down the main drag just before midday.
There were many school-aged kids out and about while school holidays continues, some who asked their parents what was going on.
If the parents didn't have the answer straight away, they did soon enough as flyers were handed out.
