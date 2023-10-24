A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Far West NSW.
Emergency services were called to East Tilpa Road, 20 kilometres south east of Tilpa, on Monday, October 23, at 10.30am following reports a motorbike had crashed, police said in a statement.
Tilpa is on the Darling River about 180 kilometres south west of Bourke.
The rider involved in the crash, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene.
Barrier district police officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
