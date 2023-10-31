The Land
Home/News

Offsider Ag's Small Ruminant Bulk Handler wins Machine of the Year

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
November 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Brosnan and David Hicks, Offsider Ag, Killarney, Qld, with the 2023 The Land Machine of the Year, their Small Ruminant Bulk Handler. Picture by Andrew Norris.
Andrea Brosnan and David Hicks, Offsider Ag, Killarney, Qld, with the 2023 The Land Machine of the Year, their Small Ruminant Bulk Handler. Picture by Andrew Norris.

Safety and efficiency were at the heart of this year's winner of The Land Machine of the Year at the Australian National Field Days, held at Borenore near Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.