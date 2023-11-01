Cropping carpe diem, agtech adoption, a one-eyed wonder, and eID explainers

Why Birdsville could be your next holiday destination is addressed by intrepid traveller Stephen Burns, who shares his experiences of visiting the area in May. The town has been growing in popularity thanks to events such as the Birdsville Races and the Big Red Bash, but there is plenty more to see. Highlights of Stephen's visit included flying over the flooded Eyre Creek, where the water was flowing out of the Georgina River and running through the channels into Goyders Lagoon.