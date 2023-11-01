Cropping carpe diem, agtech adoption, a one-eyed wonder, and eID explainers

Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where you get a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
A once in a decade opportunity has been presented to the Clothier family of Polia Station, Pooncarie. Lake Mindona is usually dry, but after flooding last year it has filled for the first time in 10 years. The Clothiers run about 5000 Dorper and White Dorper ewes, but this year they've planted crops on the lakebed as the water recedes.
Eligibility questions for the eID rebate scheme have been addressed by the NSW Department of Primary Industries. The rebate opened on October 3 and includes two funding streams, one being for readers, including handheld readers and panel readers and associated software with a subscription up to 2027. The second stream was for autodrafters fitted with a panel reader. Producers must provide an itemised account, but could claim retrospectively to December 15, 2022.
A blistering first speech by the new National Farmers Federation president has taken aim at the Albanese government's "anti-farming stance." David Jochinke's vowed to make the government "wear every misfortune it inflicts on Australia's farmers like a crown of thorns." The speech comes as the NFF launched its campaign, Keep Farmers Farming, against the federal government.
The benefits of adopting agtech on farm has been highlighted in a panel discussion at the Australian National Field Days at Borenore. Three Central West producers spoke about their experiences in choosing and implementing technologies. Some of the added benefits included motivating staff, improving efficiency and better animal welfare outcomes.
Being blind in one eye has proved no barrier for a Tasmanian working dog, who clocked up an impressive 1343 kilometres in 21 days as part of this year's Cobber Challenge. Alex Johns and his three-year-old Kelpie Earl were crowned the champions, with Earl also recording the fastest speed as well as the longest distance.
Why Birdsville could be your next holiday destination is addressed by intrepid traveller Stephen Burns, who shares his experiences of visiting the area in May. The town has been growing in popularity thanks to events such as the Birdsville Races and the Big Red Bash, but there is plenty more to see. Highlights of Stephen's visit included flying over the flooded Eyre Creek, where the water was flowing out of the Georgina River and running through the channels into Goyders Lagoon.
