The Land
Home/Beef

Merriwa Woolworths Feedlot Trial 2023 winners announced

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:46am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pen of black baldy/Limousin steers has been recognised as the champion team in this year's Woolworths Feedlot Trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.