The Land
Home/Beef

Carrigan family's crossbred cattle operation runs bulls year round

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
November 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and daughter duo Neece and Paddy Carrigan, Bow Forest, Merriwa, run the livestock side of the business. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Father and daughter duo Neece and Paddy Carrigan, Bow Forest, Merriwa, run the livestock side of the business. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

A different management approach is paying off for the Carrigan family at Bow Forest, Merriwa, who run bulls year round to balance out feed requirements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.