A fourth-generation producer has likened his business model to that of a supermarket as he works towards massive expansion plans for his sheep operation.
Thomas Brooks of Begargo Creek White Dorpers, Lake Cargelligo, does not operate a registered stud but achieved full clearance at his inaugural ram sale this year.
He has big plans to push the ram breeding side of the family business. In about six year's time he hopes to be offering 1000 rams a year for sale.
He likened his business model to that of a supermarket; small markups on prices, but regular, volume sales.
The operation's inaugural ram sale was held at the Lake Cargelligo agricultural show in September, and Mr Brooks said it was as much about giving the local show a boost as it was about promoting his rams.
All up, his 59 rams all sold to average $1200.
Begargo Creek White Dorpers is on a 2832-hectare property south of Lake Cargelligo. About 1214ha is used for cropping and fodder, with the rest used for the sheep operation.
The family made the move from Merinos to White Dorpers back in 2007, when wool prices were no longer covering the cost of shearing.
Mr Brooks noted the breed had improved a lot since then - "you'd hardly think they were the same species."
He now runs about 2200 ewes with 700 of those used as ram breeders and the rest for the commercial side.
The aim was to produce sheep that thrived with minimal attention and feed.
"I'd never plan on selling sheep I wouldn't breed from myself," he said.
Expanding ram numbers in that timeline was very ambitious, he said.
He planned to retain all his ewes of out the ram breeders, provided they were of good enough quality.
"The dream is just to transition into rams," he said.
"I'm not even sure it's achievable, but I'm going to try."
He also planned on buying while the market was low and was looking for commercially-relevant ewes with additional muscle, height and length.
Mr Brooks said his plans to grow the stud wouldn't come cheap. As well as retaining and buying in stock, infrastructure upgrades would also need to be carried out.
He had also used the drop in the market to purchase some additional rams, including the $13,000 top-priced White Dorper at the BreedElite DSSA national sale at Dubbo in September.
"Now is when I have to improve my genetics," he said.
