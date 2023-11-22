The Land
Thursday, November 23, 2023
NLIS Standards Committee report finds UHF cost evidence is lacking

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated November 23 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 5:00am
Debate has been split as to whether UHF tags are the future of livestock traceability in Australia after new reports have surfaced. Picture by Stephen Burns.
Debate has been split as to whether UHF tags are the future of livestock traceability in Australia after new reports have surfaced. Picture by Stephen Burns.

Evidence that ultra high frequency tags (UHF) will be cheaper and better suited to the needs of the livestock industry is lacking, a report has found.

