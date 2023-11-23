The Land
George Smith is beyond Speculation with new craft on outback lake

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
November 23 2023 - 4:00pm
George Smith and his sister Annabelle sailing on Lake Speculation, which is part of the Menindee Lakes area. Pictures by Jane Smith.
The outback kid who used bush ingenuity to build his own boat with an old motorbike and timber from his station - now has an actual sailing boat.

