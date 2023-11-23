The Land
Kiama MP Gareth Ward introduces Environmental Planning and Assessment Legislation Amendment (Agritourism) Bill

November 24 2023 - 9:01am
The Environmental Planning and Assessment Legislation Amendment (Agritourism) Bill 2023 responds to concerns about planning changes that allow agritourism activities without a development application. Picture via Shutterstock
A bill to amend agritourism legislation introduced in 2022 has been submitted to NSW parliament.

