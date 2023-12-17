The Land
Home/News

The 100 big-ticket farm sales of 2023

EG
By Ed Gannon
Updated December 18 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Poultry pioneer David Bartter's 26,839 hectare Ballandry aggregation in the NSW Riverina sold for about $120 million.
Poultry pioneer David Bartter's 26,839 hectare Ballandry aggregation in the NSW Riverina sold for about $120 million.

It was a year bookended by big headline-grabbing farm sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.