Police call for information after more than 100 Merino ewes taken from property

Police are appealing for information, following the theft of ewes from a property in the South West Slopes.
Between October 18 and October 28, 2023, 156 Merino ewes were taken from a property on Killarney Road, Galong, near Boorowa, police said in a statement.
The sheep were tagged with a mixture of purple and green coloured NLIS tags labelled 'NE631311' and branded with an earmark in bottom of the right ear.
Rural crime investigators are investigating the theft and are calling for information from the public.
Anyone with information is urged to contact rural crime investigators, Detective Senior Constables Alison Fitzpatrick or Dale Croker on 02 4824 0723 or 02 4824 0711.
Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
