Johnson named new CEO of NSW Farmers

Agriculture policy and advocacy expert Annabel Johnson has been appointed the new chief executive officer of NSW Farmers.
Ms Johnson took on the role of interim CEO at the end of September, and said she was honoured to be entrusted with the leadership of the organisation.
"I'm honoured for this interim position to be ongoing, it has been a great few months already leading such a talented team of policy, service and operational professionals," Ms Johnson said.
"Agriculture is critical to feeding and clothing our nation, and it makes a great economic contribution locally and nationally.
"We will continue to progress our important advocacy work while delivering value and benefits to our members."
NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin was pleased to announce Ms Johnson's appointment saying she had a lifelong connection with agriculture, having grown up on a cattle and sheep farm near Young.
She has worked at the association as a policy director and head of policy and advocacy.
"Annabel has a lifelong connection to agriculture, a strong understanding of our industry, and has demonstrated a great capacity for leadership during her time with NSW Farmers," Mr Martin said.
"The NSW Farmers' board and I are proud to promote a familiar face to the role, and we are confident Annabel will continue to deliver positive outcomes for our members, our staff and the agricultural industry more broadly."
