Studs, sales, pubs and an industry leader remembered

Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where you get a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper and online. Making news this week:
Australia's top 10 terminal and maternal ram studs of 2023 have been revealed. The terminal and maternal ram market was able to counter a major commercial market downturn to perform remarkably well.
Rain during the first few days of 2024 has put a bounce in the step of the lamb market and after a full week of trading it appears the trend may be sustainable. The optimistic mood sparked vigorous bidding at Wagga Wagga's prime lamb sale.
Prime cattle markets have started the new year with tight supply and a surge in prices. Wodonga's prime market on Tuesday was quoted as 50 cents a kilogram (liveweight) dearer, which was quite an accomplishment considering the thousands of weaner cattle to have passed through that centre last week.
The red meat and coal industries are mourning businessman Richard (Dick) Austen after his death in Sydney, aged 94. A leader of the coal industry for 35 years, he would also rise to prominence in the beef industry, being director of the Australian Meat and Livestock Corporation (AMLC) as well as chair.
An historic New England pub is under offer after the current owners first looked to sell the hotel 18 months ago. Garry Fairley and Suesann Long have owned the Walcha Road Hotel, established in 1860, for more than two decades.
