Faces of the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial

Alexandra Bernard
Helen DeCosta
By Alexandra Bernard, and Helen Decosta
February 4 2024 - 6:00pm
Attendees of the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial presentation dinner held at Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga, on Friday. Pictures by Alexandra Bernard and Helen De Costa.

The presentation evening for the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial was held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga on Friday night.

