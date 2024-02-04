Faces of the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial

The presentation evening for the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial was held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga on Friday night.
About 115 entrants and their friends and families, industry representatives and sponsors attended the awards evening.
Along with the winners being announced, trial analyst Jeff House, Jeff House Livestock, Forbes, talked attendees through the trends of the 2024 trial.
Entrants of this year's trial were from Victoria, NSW and Queensland with the overall champion of the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial awarded to The Sisters Pastoral Co, The Sisters, Vic.
Read the results here: Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: Full Results
The full feature report from the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial will be included in the February 8 issue of The Land newspaper.
