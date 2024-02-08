Northern support, private negotiations on day one of the Nutrien Classic sale

A two-year-old filly has brought the top price on day one of the Nutrien Classic performance horse sale at Tamworth.
There were plenty of private negotiations throughout the day, with several early lots drawing plenty of bids but failing to meet the reserve in the ring.
All up, 96 of 132 sold to average $19,057 and gross $1,829,500.
In the breakdown, 61 of 83 geldings and 35 of 49 mares sold, with 85 of 112 two-year-olds and 11 of 20 five-year-olds purchased.
A Hazelwood Conman daughter was the only six-figure sale, with Breeza's Emerald Park Performance Horses offering the two-year-old Hicacon.
Bidding started at $40,000 and rose to $100,000. After failing to meet the reserve in the ring she was negotiated in a private sale, eventually selling for $110,000 to Park Avenue Livestock, Tamworth.
Other notable sales for two-year-old fillies included $50,000 for the New Sensation daughter, Spins Sensation.
She was offered by Erin OToole, Ellangowan, and sold to Marathon Horse Stud, Majors Creek, Qld.
Dan Steers, Kootingal, sold Bingley Olivia, by RS Chisum 02 and out of Bingley Duchess, for $42,500 to Gara River.
One Shot Ata Time, by Times Up, was bought for $40,000 by B and C Partnership.
She as sold by Hinman Performance Horses, Tamworth.
The RS Chisum daughter, Tapt Chisum, offered by Chris and Donna Murphy, Piallamore, sold for $38,000 to Mac Knudsen, Chinchilla, Qld.
Cassilis buyers TE and V Nash paid $37,000 for Boonara Stylish Ruby Rose, by One Stylish Pepto and offered by Boonara Holdings, Tansey. Qld.
Troubled Knight, by One Knight Stand, was offered by Jessica Spoor, Jambin, Qld, and sold to Mac and Gayle Shann, Clermont, Qld, for $34,000.
The Yaven Spinacat daughter, Spinamoon, was offered by Tristan Berrett, Holsworthy. She sold for $32,500 to C and C Performance Horses, Attunga.
CCC Performance Horses, bought Kylandra Odette, by Eagle Hustler, for $32,000. She was offered by R and D Sadler, Willow Tree.
Pirma Investments paid $30,000 for Abbys Brown Sugar, by Royal Reflect and out of Condamine Dianna.
The filly was offered by Wyatt Ducat, Millers Forest.
The top-priced lot was Hush Money, by Destined to be a Grifter, selling to Misty Valley Pastoral.
The gelding was offered by Ben Hinman, Jandowae, Qld.
Jontti Arnold paid $27,000 for Senor Storm, by Metallic Storm and offered by J and SA Edmonds.
Two geldings sold to $25,000. Sensational Acres, by a Metallic Cat son and out of an Acres Destiny daughter, sold to TP Hartman, Dalby, Qld. The gelding was offered by Ben Seeds, Dingo, Qld.
Hinman Performance Horses, Tamworth, sold Flash Murray, by Times Up, to Justin Creagan, Curragh.
Kurt Hanrahan paid $22,500 for Smooth Like Elvis, by Smooth as a Cat and offered by Mark and Joanne Smith, Allora, Qld.
Chloe Ward, Harden, sold Cantaur Park Creed, by One Moore Daddy, for $22,000 to TJ Henry, Warral.
Harry Steiger paid $20,000 for Winmore Legend, by Crokers Stud Ironman and offered by T and M Croser, Loomberah.
Brett and Joy Pechey, St George, Qld, paid $17,500 for KPH Smashthemtags, another Metallic Cat descendent. The gelding was offered by Koobah Performance Horses, Tamworth.
Playmore Top Cat, by Yaven Spinacat, sold for $16,000. Offered by Playmore Stock Horses, Purlewaugh, the gelding sold to G1M Grazing, Charters Towers, Qld.
There were two geldings which reached the top price of $40,000.
The first of the top-priced lots, Hard Currency, offered by Copabella Quarter Horses, Austral Eden, reached $35,000 in the ring but was passed in after failing to meet its reserve.
The Hard Hat Henry son sold soon after to Malcolm McClymont, Mt Sturgeon, Hughenden, Qld, via negotiation.
Another $40,000 sale was One Stylish Cheetah, by One Stylish Pepto 02, offered by Rob Carn, Winton, Qld. He was purchased by Susan Davidson, Cowra.
A Metallic Cat son, Metallic T Wood, offered by AWH Syndicate, Tara, Qld, was sold via negotiation for $37,500 to D and J Condon Partnership, Greenvale, Qld.
John and Rolanda Swain, Walgett, also negotiated privately for the $27,500 sale for Surbitons Mr Trump, by One Moore Daddy 02 and offered by On Song Performance Horses, Millers Forest.
Several bids fell short of the reserves, with two of five selling to a top of $30,000 to average $27,500.
Jack Southern, St George, Qld, bought the top-priced mare in Barnetts Glow, by Heavy Metal 02 and offered by Wayne and Catherine Smith, Quirindi.
Jane Forest paid $25,000 for G Girl Two, a Metallic Cat descendent offered by KMC Contracting, Alton Downs, Qld.
Stylish Allegria, by One Stylish Pepto out of Baroque, was passed in at $60,000. The mare was offered by JK Barnett and RA Roberts, Singleton.
The sale, which is conducted by Nutrien and interfaced on AuctionsPlus, continues until Sunday.
