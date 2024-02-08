The Land
Landcare gets $59m lifeline

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
February 9 2024 - 6:40am
Record funding of $59 million has been delivered to support Landcare with on-ground projects. Picture by Shutterstock
Record funding of $59 million has been delivered to support Landcare with on-ground projects. Picture by Shutterstock

The NSW government has finally delivered on its election promise to commit $59 million to the future of Landcare.

