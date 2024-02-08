Landcare gets $59m lifeline

The NSW government has finally delivered on its election promise to commit $59 million to the future of Landcare.
It comes after The Land and industry last year called on both Labor and the Coalition to cough up the dollars for Landcare, an organisation that has been the 'go-to-vehicle' for care of our land for more than three decades before the 2023 state election in March.
The funding that has been committed for four years will be allocated to 83 full-time equivalent local and regional Landcare coordinators as well as on-ground projects.
Following a competitive grant and assessment process, 16 Landcare groups based across NSW were successful in receiving funding for the coordinators and support staff.
In addition to the delivery of on-ground projects, the local and regional coordinators will deliver on a number of other priorities, including:
As part of the funding, each coordinator can also access up to $5000 to undertake professional development over the course of the four year program.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said by providing this funding, coordinators would have more time to focus on improved facilitation and delivery of on-ground projects that cared for the environment and boosted agricultural productivity.
"For the first time, support staff roles were also included and we know that was important to provide additional support with administrative tasks, allowing coordinators to focus on the delivery of on-ground projects," Ms Moriarty said.
Full list of grant recipients:
