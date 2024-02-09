Find out how prices fared on day two of the Nutrien Classic sale

A trio of horses sold for six figures on the second day of the Nutrien Classic sale on Friday, February 9.
The trio, all three-year-old fillies, join Hicacon who sold for over $100,000 on day one of the sale.
On Friday as lots 161-340 went under the hammer, the three six-figure horses sold in the second half of the day.
Durkins Tempest - HSH - offered by Will Durkin, Julia Creek, Qld - topped the day when sold for $160,000.
The filly is sired by Hazelwood Conman and out of Toomba Tempo and was purchased by the Trustee for the Moy Family for $160,000.
Next to hit the $100,000 mark was Boonara Crossword.
The three-year-old filly by Glencoe Last Word and out of Docs Double D was offered by Boonara Holdings, Tansey, Qld, and purchased by Richard and Georgia Chugg for $100,000.
Capping off the high prices for the fillies was Ella Rey Von.
The three-year-old, by Stevie Rey Von and out of Moranjee Crystal, sold for $150,000.
Offered by Cody Hansen and Kellie Pickersgill, Theodore, Qld, Ella Rey Von was purchased by M and H Hughes.
All up for the day, 113 of 153 lots sold to an average of $25,831 and a gross of $2,919,000.
In the breakdown for the day, 54 of 69 geldings sold, 50 of 68 fillies sold and 9 of 16 colts sold.
Geldings averaged $15,814, fillies $33,660 and colts $42,444.
Call Me Daddy, offered by Holly Clayden, Loomberah, fetched the top price of $80,000 for the colts, selling to Queensland's WEC Industries Pty Ltd.
The colt was one of the first Call Me Mitch progeny in Australia and out of Moore Park One Moore Rose.
Like the day before, several lots drew plenty of bids but did not meet reserve in the ring.
The run of two-year-old colts kicked off with Smooth Kit Kat, by Smooth as a Cat, with bidding reaching $17,500 but failing to meet the reserve.
Smooth Kit Kat was then sold by negotiation for $18,000.
GI S Sicario, by Times Up, was the first colt to sell, going for $50,000 at auction to Steven Hart, Googong.
He was offered by JND Ventures Pty Ltd, Manilla.
Bidding started at $22,000 and rose to $55,000 for Sleep Talkin, by Smooth Talkin Style and offered by O'Reilly Performance Horses, Westdale, but did not meet reserve.
Sleep Talkin then sold for $60,000 via negotiation.
Slayer, by Metallic Cat and offered by Jason and Rachel Leitch, Springsure, Qld, sold for $60,000 to Kalilett Pty Ltd.
Another Metallic Cat son, Maximum Metallic, was passed in at $50,000 after also failing to meet reserve. The colt was offered by Nathan and Eilis Sheahan, Tarcutta.
Nonda Kings Cross, also by Conman and out of Berragoon Ravers, was offered by Plaintree Farms, Oakey, Qld, and sold for $35,000 to Berragoon ASH Stud, Holbrook.
Swindler, also by Conman and offered by Lara Brownhall, Jandowae, Qld, sold for $45,000 to Imeson Partnership, Casino.
Along with the three six-figure horses, a number of other three-year-old fillies went for good prices.
KES Metallic Billions sold for $67,500.
The daughter of Metallic Cat was offered by the Trustee for the Scotalena Investments Trust, Roma, Qld, was sold to XXXX Cattle Co.
Clarke Family Express, by Wallabah Excel out of a Hazelwood Conman daughter, sold for $55,000 to Alice Hill.
She was offered by TA and SL Clarke, Inglegreen, Narrabri.
Hunter View Acres Ruby also sold for $55,000.
Offered by Warwick and Fiona Lawrence, Rosebrook, the Proud Lil Pepto 02 daughter, was purchased by Spinifex Grazing.
Hazelwood Cobb and Co, by Hazelwood Conman, was offered by Penny Macintosh, Lundavra, Qld, and sold for $44,000 to Binda Farm.
Amac Oakolo sold for $22,500.
The gelding, by Bonlac Gigolo - HSH, was offered by Ben and Laura McNaughton, Walcha, and purchased by BBL Livestock.
Irongate Nugget, by Barragunda Goldman and offered by Simon Deery, The Glen, Scone, sold for $21,000 to Weir Cattle Co.
Oneofakind Ambrose, Another Metallic Cat descendent, sold for $22,500 to Mark and Rebecca Buttsworth.
He was offered by Central Park Helicopters Pty Ltd, Springsure, Qld.
Troy and Fiona Palmer, Mianga, Coolah, sold Binnia Confession, another Conman descendent, for $48,000 to W.Titley and Co.
Heavy Little Metal, by Heavy Metal and offered by Bunyarra Park Pty Ltd, Tamworth, sold for $50,000 to Ascott Cattle, Warwick, Qld.
Gara River paid $40,000 for Devine Opulence, by Beniah and offered by Nathan Wilson Training Stables, Biggenden, Qld.
Stevsusa Pty Ltd, Urunga, paid $35,000 for Banshee Eagle Rock, by Catty Hawk and offered by Gordon Country Enterprises Pty Ltd, Goomburra, Qld.
Glenmore Livestock, Glenmore, Glen Innes, sold Keep Talkin, by Smooth Talking Style, for $30,000 to Jason and Laura Comiskey, Alpha, Qld.
Luchenough Cruiser, by One Stylish Pepto 02 out of a Conman mare, was offered by Koomalah Pastoral, Dirranbandi, Qld, and sold for $30,000 to CBC Syndicate, Ramsay, Qld.
Fourem Roll the Dice, an Acres Destiny descendent, was offered by 4M Barkool Livestock, trading as JM and JM Mills, Hawkesdale, Vic, and sold for $27,000 to Craig Kevin Fitzpatrick.
Wyatt Young, Tamworth, offered the Conman descendent Cedervale Dry Bomb, which sold for $25,000 to Shananhan Property Trust.
KJA Senor Moon, another Conman descendent, was offered by Kylie Graham, Mungulla Stud, Taroom, Qld, and sold for $22,000 to 7 Mile Farm.
