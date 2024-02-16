The Land
Why Annabel Johnson said 'yes' to NSW Farmers' top job

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 16 2024 - 3:00pm
NSW Farmers CEO Annabel Johnson was a guest speaker at the Farm Writers' Association's Agribuzz event on Thursday. Picture by Andrew Marshall
NSW Farmers CEO Annabel Johnson admits every day is challenging with a young baby but that she would take it over no rain in a drought any day.

