Crack down on turf coming into NSW in fire ant fight

Any turf coming to NSW from south-east Queensland will have to be treated at the point of lay in state under amendments to the biosecurity emergency order in the fight against ref imported fire ants.
Installers must either treat turf immediately following lay, or store in preventative conditions until installation.
The changes to the order come after turf was found to be the source of the first ever infestation of red imported fire ants in NSW at south Murwillumbah in late November 2023.
A record of movement declaration must be completed by anyone who moves turf from either a fire ant infested area in QLD or movement control area in NSW.
QLD sourced turf must also include the upload of a plant health certificate, ensuring that the supplier has complied with all treatment, harvest, and transport requirements in the order.
Chemicals used in the treatment of the turf must be approved by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority and used in accordance with label directions and permit conditions.
For businesses 'on selling' turf products, it is crucial that treatment requirements and necessary documentation are passed onto consumers.
The amended order also clarifies rules on moving green waste, mulch, and residual soil to approved waste facilities in affected areas.
NSW Farmers biosecurity chair Ian McColl said the association was pleased to see the government taking steps to further limit the risk of fire ant incursions, requiring the treatment of turf brought in from Queensland, at the point of lay.
"Everyone must do their part in ensuring that RIFA-carrying materials are free from this pest before entering NSW from fire ant areas in Queensland," Mr McColl said.
"Eradication of red imported fire ants from Australia must be the priority of all governments, and Queensland is going to need to do a lot of work to undo its decades of failure on fire ants."
Meanwhile the NSW government has stopped 300 heavy vehicles on the NSW/Queensland border to check for compliance.
Of those six trucks were turned around and prosecuted for not being compliant to new guidelines for vehicles travelling from the restricted zone in Queensland.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said turf was a high-risk carrier, providing the perfect environment for ant settlement and movement.
"By applying this treatment and keeping fire ants out of NSW, the turf industry is contributing to protecting our environment and economy," Ms Moriarty said.
"The treatment chemical that is now required to be applied to turf products is low toxic, safe to be around humans and animals, low cost, readily available and approved by the APVMA.
"So far, the northern NSW community has played a crucial and proactive role, and we thank them for their cooperation."
Maximum fines for breaching the emergency order are $1,100,000 for individual and $2.2 million for a corporation.
