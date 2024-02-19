The Land
Crack down on turf coming into NSW in fire ant fight

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
Updated February 20 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
Picture Department of Regional NSW
Any turf coming to NSW from south-east Queensland will have to be treated at the point of lay in state under amendments to the biosecurity emergency order in the fight against ref imported fire ants.

