Great Southern Supreme Merino starts with a bang in Bathurst

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated February 28 2024 - 7:47am, first published 5:00am
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

A venue change has paid off for the Great Southern Supreme Merino committee, with a record number of junior handlers getting involved when the two-day event kicked off in Bathurst on February 27.

