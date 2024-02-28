Merrignee takes out Great Southern Supreme Merino

Boorowa's Merrignee stud has taken out the Coopers-Allflex supreme champion exhibit at the Great Southern Supreme Merino event in Bathurst.
The event, which kicked off yesterday in the new location, attracted about 230 entries.
Merrignee M27355 had a fibre diameter of 17.2 micron, standard deviation of 2.7 micron, coefficient of variation of 15.8 per cent and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
The ram won its way through the March-shorn, four-tooth and over fine wool classes to eventually go up against the supreme champion poll ram, West Plains 23M28119.
Fine wool judge Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, Reids Flat, said it was a unanimous decision by the judging panel, which also included Brett Cooper, AWN Mudgee, Cam Munro, Egelabra Merinos, Warren, and Simon Bahr, Meadow View, Henty.
"It's pretty hard to find a fault in this sheep," he said.
"He just oozes strength and depth."
He said the ram was a credit to the stud and was a standout throughout the show.
Charlie Merriman, Merrignee, said the ram's sire was Glenpaen Patriot, a son of Glenpaen Magic.
"We've used Glenpaen Magic in the AI programs and we've really developed some great sheep out of the Magic family," he said.
"It's worked very well for us, that side of things back into our Merrignee fine-wool sheep.
"That's helped add a bit of bulk and frame size and we've made sure the wools are white."
Mr Merriman took the ram to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo and the State Sheep Show at Dubbo last year.
The ram had been used in an AI program and had lambs on the ground.
"He'll be a long-term sire through our system, for sure," he said.
The stud was now gearing up to take a team to Sydney Royal, he said.
In the polls, West Plains 23M28119, won its way up to the Elanco supreme poll exhibit.
The ram began in the four tooth and over fine/medium wool class. It had a fibre diameter of 18.4 micron, standard deviation of 2.7 micron, CV of 14.6pc and 99.6pc comfort factor.
Drew Chapman, West Plains Poll Merinos, Delegate, said the ram was embryo-transfer bred by Glenlea Park 180030 out of a West Plains ewe that was four generations ET bred with genetics back to East Strathglen, Tambellup, WA.
It was the ram's first time at a show, although he had been on display at Bendigo and South West Slopes.
"We've sold semen to studs at South Australia, Western Australia, NSW and Victoria, so in the next month there'll be lambs in four states by him," Mr Chapman said.
He estimated the ram weighed about 150 kilograms with an eye muscle area above 40 square centimetres.
His staple test at the start of December was 123 millimetres.
"He's got an incredible nature, he thinks he's special and most of the good ones do," he said.
"There's a lot of questions about what he's going to cut and what he's going to weigh, so we're going to put him in the objective measurement class in Sydney.
"We'll keep him - we've had a couple of offers but the amount of semen we've sold out of him, and obviously a win like this... that won't hurt."
Yesterday's August-shorn champions were automatically awarded the junior champions as well, with each one coming from the two-tooth classes.
The junior champion August-shorn ram went to the medium/strong wool winner Thalabah A20068, with the ultrafine winner Greenland A20839 was awarded junior champion August-shorn ewe.
The junior champion August-shorn poll ram was Terrick West 23A36110, from the medium/strong category, with the fine/medium Karowara Plains A20515 taking out junior champion August-shorn poll ewe.
Greenland M28201 from the fine wool classes was awarded junior champion March-shorn ram, with the fine/medium Tara Park M27257 the junior champion March-shorn ewe.
Brundanella M27516 from the fine/medium classes was the junior champion March-shorn poll ram with Glenburnie M27936 the junior champion March-shorn poll ewe.
The overall junior champion Merino exhibit went to Thalabah A20068.
Terrick West 23A36110 was awarded the overall junior champion Poll Merino exhibit.
The two rams then went up against one another for the Conron supreme junior exhibit which proved to be a tough call for the judges. Both sheep were tipped over but it was the Terrick West ram that was victorious, with the stud winning a concrete water trough.
Judge Simon Bahr said both were magnificent rams but the poll was slightly more balanced. He noted the wool quality in both rams.
The AWTA grand champion Merino ram was the eventual supreme winner in Merrignee 355, with West Plains 119 winning the grand champion poll ram.
In the ewes, the AWTA grand champion Merino went to Thalabah M27081 from the fine classes.
The grand champion poll Merino ewe was awarded to Karowara Plains A20515 from the fine wool category.
In the Fabstock March-shorn pairs class, Thalabah was awarded first place, with Tara Park in second and Greenland in third.
Pomanara was the only entry in the August-shorn group of three rams and two ewes.
In the Roger Birtless Memorial March-shorn group of five, Greenland came away with the win, with Thalabah in second and Merryville, third.
Merryville stud, Boorowa, was awarded the most successful exhibitor after it took a string of champion awards in the March-shorn categories.
The junior handler awarded was announced as the toughest competition to judge across the two-day event.
Sponsored by long-time steward Greg Boucher, Yass, the class had a trophy for first place and also amassed about $360 in cash donations from those around the ring.
In first place was Sam Frost of Thalabar, Laggan, with Josh Wotton, Bathurst, in second and Samantha Noakes, Karowara Plains, Forbes, in third.
In fourth place was Caleb Elliott, Molong, with Jack Frost, Thalabar, fifth, and Sarah Noakes, Karowara Plains, sixth.
Organisers praised the efforts of the junior handlers, who assisted throughout the competition with jobs ranging from stewarding to cleaning the mat.
The event had also had 25 junior judges the day before.
