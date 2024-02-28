The Land
Merrignee takes out Great Southern Supreme Merino

By Rebecca Nadge
February 28 2024 - 7:00pm
Rick Power, Nutrien, with Charlie, Jono and Pip Merriman, Merrignee, Boorowa, with the overall supreme exhibit. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Boorowa's Merrignee stud has taken out the Coopers-Allflex supreme champion exhibit at the Great Southern Supreme Merino event in Bathurst.

