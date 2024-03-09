Significant interstate interest at 5M Red Angus dispersal

In the rest of the catalogue, six heifer calves from nine offered topped at $3000 and averaged $2333; seven first-calf cows from nine offered topped at $3750 to average $3179; 15 spring-calving joined heifers sold from 19 offered to a top of $6000 and a $2878 average; three bull calves all sold to $3000 to average $2333 and two mature sires sold to $6000 and averaged $5750.