Significant interstate interest at 5M Red Angus dispersal

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated March 10 2024 - 11:29am, first published 9:00am
Vendor David Hobbs, Molong, with equal top-priced buyers, Max Blair and Jen hall, Bright, Vic, and auctioneer Matt Campion, Nutrien, and Round-Em-Up poppy P017. Pictures by Andrew Norris.
The 5M Red Angus sale drew buyers from as far as Bright in Victoria, to Ravenshoe, south-west of Cairns in Queensland's north.

