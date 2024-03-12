The Land
Rennylea Angus clears catalogue as bulls sell into six states and territories

Helen DeCosta
Rebecca Nadge
By Helen Decosta, and Rebecca Nadge
Updated March 12 2024 - 9:11pm, first published 8:30pm
Ruth Corrigan, Rennylea, Luke Bavistock, Princess Royal, and Nutrien's Andrew Wishart and Peter Godbolt. Picture by Helen De Costa
Culcairn stud Rennylea Angus has recorded a full clearance of 120 bulls at its on-property sale, with interstate buyers bidding on a large portion of the catalogue.

