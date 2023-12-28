The NSW studs with the biggest industry impact

The 2023 sale season was a mixed bag for many in the seedstock sector, but this didn't stop some impressive results, including new industry and stud records at a number of auctions across the state.
However, looking beyond the glitzy prices, many studs continued to sell big numbers of bulls and did do so in spite of the drier year.
The Land has therefore ranked studs with auctions or online sales in NSW by the number of bulls sold at auction to give insight into which programs are having a greater influence on the industry, simply through the number of bulls sold into breeding herds.
In other rankings, because of how averages are calculated, it can mean the more bulls a stud sells, the lower its average price is likely to be. Therefore, a stud that sold significantly large numbers of bulls may be less likely to grab the headlines, but could still have a large impact on the industry's genetics.
This is therefore not claiming to be representative of the whole seedstock industry, but instead provide additional insight into live bull sales at auction in NSW on a numbers-of-bulls-sold basis.
Rennylea Angus, Culcairn, offered and sold 334 bulls across its two on-property sales for an equal top of $40,000 at both the spring and autumn sales to average $14,837.
The spring sale cleared 215 bulls to average $14,697. Rennylea S690, by Rennylea K907, was the first of the top-priced bulls, at $40,000, selling to Consolidated Pastoral Company, Brisbane. The two-year-old, used as a yearling, ranked in the top one per cent for gestation length, birthweight, 400-day and 600-day weight, and milk.
The other top-priced spring sale bull was Rennylea S916, by Rennylea Q1027, bought by Mark Elder Barr Smith, Holbrook.
In the stud's autumn sale, all 119 bulls sold to a top of $40,000 and average of $15,092.
The top-priced bull, Rennylea S935, also by Rennylea Q1027, was bought through AuctionsPlus by IG and EA Brown, Brushy Creek and ranked in the top 5pc for carcase weight and intramuscular fat and the top 1pc for its $A index.
Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, sold 302 of 315 bulls across its two sales to average $13,031.
The spring sale reached a top of $125,000 with 129 of 131 selling to a $13,527 average.
The top-priced bull, catalogued as Dunoon S603 and renamed Dunoon Data Plus S603, by Dunoon Q943, was purchased by Gerald and Lynden and their son Matt, Spry's Angus, Mangoplah, in partnership with Tony Rutter, Cottage Creek, Tarcutta.
The autumn sale reached a top of $65,000 with 173 of 184 averaging $12,662. Top-priced Dunoon S378 was a son of Dunoon Prime Minister P758, and sold to Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha.
Hazeldean Angus, Cooma, sold 265 bulls across its Cooma and New England sales to average $12,580.
The stud's autumn on-property sale at Cooma cleared all 75 bulls to a top price of $32,000 with an average of $14,613.
Hazeldean S864, by Hazeldean M182, was the top-priced bull, selling to Kim Dyson, Masterton Pastoral Co, Goulburn.
At its fourth New England sale at Tamworth, the stud cleared all 66 bulls to a top of $18,000 to average $9181.
The top-priced bull, Hazeldean S1971, by Rennylea NORL519, was bought by St Clair Pastoral, The Pinnacle, Walcha.
Hazeldean's spring on-property sale at Cooma had a full clearance of 124 bulls to an equal top of $30,000 to average $13,161.
Tom Shoobridge, Cleveland Pastoral Co, Ouse, Tas, bought the first of these top-priced bulls, Hazeldean S2034, a grandson of Baldridge Beast Mode B074, while Masterton Pastoral Co bought the other, Hazeldean S56, by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011.
The stud also cleared 203 bulls at its Queensland sale, but those figures have not been included in this ranking.
Texas Angus, Warialda, set the national all-breeds record at its annual on-property sale, but the stud also sold all 252 bulls it offered to $360,000 and a $16,764 average.
The yearling bull Texas Thunderstruck T383, by Poss Rawhide, was sold to Macka's Beef, Salt Ash, who also purchased the stud's 2019 sale topper, Texas Iceman R725 for $225,000.
Thunderstruck ranked in the top 4pc for eye muscle area, the top 7pc for docility and top 12pc for carcase weight.
Booroomooka Angus, Bingara, sold 240 of 246 at its annual sale to a $52,000 top and $12,891 average.
Box Moor Angus, Bundarra, paid $52,000 for Booroomooka Suaali S315, by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011.
Suaali's EBVs included +101 for carcase weight, +6.6 EMA, +3.8 IMF and +71, +134 and +176 for 200-, 400- and 600-day growth.
Clunie Range, Wallangra, sold all 183 bulls at its on-property sale to top at $65,000 and average $19,606.
Glen McKinlay, Callandoon Angus, Springsure, Qld, bought the top-priced bull, Clunie Range Scorpion S441.
By Clunie Range Quaid Axam Q57, the bull had an EMA figure of +11, +55 200-day growth, +99 400-day weight and +130 600-day weight.
Bongongo Angus, Coolac, sold 154 bulls across its two on-property sales to average $10,319.
The stud's spring sale reached a $22,000 top with all 93 bulls selling to average of $10,059. The top-priced bull, Bongongo T382, by RR Endeavor 9005, sold to Longaroo Pastoral, Yass.
At the autumn sale, three bulls equalled the $16,000 top price, with 61 of 63 selling to a $10,716 average. The three top bulls had Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, Baldridge Beast Mode B074, and Lawsons Momentous M518 lineage.
Reiland Angus, Killimicat, held two on-property sales and a third online to sell a total of 157 bulls to average $10,254.
At its spring sale, 71 of 75 bulls sold to a top of $36,000 and an average of $10,752.
Graham and Judy Houston, Houston Pastoral, Burrowye, Vic, bought the top-priced bull, Reiland Titantic T161, an 18-month-old son of Reiland Kiwi K201.
The stud's autumn sale reached an equal top price of $24,000 with 68 of 79 bulls averaging $9735.
It also held an online sale in October, where 18 bulls sold to $10,250 to average $6250, according to AuctionsPlus.
Trent Bridge Wagyu, Aberfoyle, sold all 150 bulls at its inaugural sale, which reached a top of $75,000 and averaged $20,653.
The top-priced bull, Trent Bridge T158, by Olive Grove Wagyu Q038 and a grandson of Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku, was bought by a syndicate that included Currabubula Pastoral, Currabubula, Dalara Pastoral, Blackville, and John Sylvester, Wombramurra Station, Nundle.
T158 was half-brother to the $160,000 heifer, TBRFS211.
Bowen Poll Herefords/Peakes Angus, Barraba, sold 137 bulls across two breeds to average $14,080.
All up, 42 of 43 Poll Herefords sold to $140,000 to average $13,928, while 95 of 99 Angus sold to $30,000, averaging $14,147.
The top-priced Bowen Soloman S009 was bought by David Lyons' Melville Park Poll Herefords, Vasey, Vic. By Bowen Notorious N245 and out of Bowen Maple P228, Solomon's figures included +3.4 EMA and +1.5 IMF.
In the Angus, Peakes Bowen Maximus S673, by Tangihau Maximus 17458, sold for $30,000 to Lynwood Pastoral Company, Cobbadah Station, near Barraba.
Yavenvale Poll Hereford, Adelong, also sold 137 bulls across its on-property and online sales to average $10,309.
At its autumn sale, 116 of 138 bulls sold to a top of $55,000 and $10,925 average.
The top-priced Yavenvale Silverstone S335, by Glentrevor Trust N909, was bought by Alvio Trovatello, Glendan Park, Kyneton, Vic.
The stud also held its inaugural online-only spring sale, where 21 of 42 bulls sold to average $6909. The top-priced Yavenvale Swanky S738 was bought by Barry and Fay Hicks, Gundowring, Vic, for $15,500.
Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, sold 131 bulls across its Poll Hereford and Angus sales to average $11,793.
At its February sale, the stud sold 82 of 90 Herefords to $75,000 to average $14,231.
The top-priced Injemira Patriarch S042, by Bowen Patriarch P017, sold to Grace Elsom, Emigrace Poll Herefords, Macarthur, Vic.
The $70,000 second-top-priced Injemira Kickstart P093 S013 sold to ABS, Bundoora, Vic, and Harry Comley, Ardno Performance Livestock, Mt Gambier, SA.
At its third on-property Angus production sale, 49 of 50 Angus bulls to a top of $18,000 and averaged $7714.
Injemira New Ground S142, by Landfall New Ground N90, was bought by Eldary Pastoral, Myrrhee. His EMA was in the top 3pc and growth in the top 10pc.
Eaglehawk Angus, Glen Innes sold 122 of 143 bulls across its on-property and online sales to an overall average of $10,705.
The spring sale cleared all 104 bulls to a top price of $80,000 and $11,640 average.
The top-priced bull was Eaglehawk Blaster S523, which sold to Jon Gaffney, Graneta Angus, Bell, Qld.
By Bruns Blaster, the 902-kilogram bull tested in the top 10pc for 600-day weight and top 20pc for carcase weight.
The online sale in December offered 39 bulls, with 18 selling to an equal-top price of $8000 to average $5305.
The top-priced bulls were Eaglehawk Firestorm T067 and Eaglehawk Rimrock T139.
Millah Murrah, Bathurst, sold all 121 bulls at its spring sale to a top of $200,000 to average $24,645.
The top-priced bull, catalogued as Millah Murrah Signpost S304 and now called Santiago S304, by Millah Murrah Milestone M308 out of a Klooney K42 daughter, Flower P162, was bought by Couch Pastoral, Nulawarree, Vic, and ABS Australia, Burdoora, Vic.
The second top-priced bull, catalogued as Millah Murrah Tremble T308 and now called Trigger T308, sold for $180,000.
The bull was again purchased by ABS Australia as part of a syndicate, with buyers including Rosemount Pastoral, Newbridge, and Peter Mowbray, Wollongong.
There were plenty of other studs with fewer bulls offered that achieved some noteworthy results.
Knowla Livestock, Gloucester, had the best average of the season, with the stud selling 80 two-year-old and yearling Angus bulls to a top of $40,000 and $25,600 average.
In the breakdown, the stud's 46 two-year-old bulls averaged $26,173 with a top of $40,000 and 34 yearling bulls also topping at $40,000, averaging $24,823.
Milwillah Angus, Young, cleared all 98 bulls at its spring sale, with a top price of $200,000 and a second top of $190,000.
Milwillah Pheasantry T352, by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479, was the top-priced bull and was purchased by Glendan Park, Redesdale, Vic. Milwillah Sergeant S791, another Pheasantry son, sold for $190,000 to Bannaby Angus, Taralga.
Ronelle Park, Lyndhurst, set a new Shorthorn record after Ronelle Park Slurpie S29, by Ronelle Park Quantum Q73, sold for $106,000 at the Dubbo National Show and Sale to the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley.
Born Ready Speckle Park Cattle, Dyers Crossing, also set a breed record with Born Ready Shady selling for $150,000 to Ivery Downs Speckle Park, Colinton, Qld, during the inaugural East Coast Select Speckle Park sale at Kempsey.
Woonallee Simmentals, Furner, SA, broke its own Australian black Simmental record at its third annual Tamworth bull sale. Woonallee Toronto T274 sold for $55,000 to first-time buyer Grant Bulloch, Braidwood.
Truro Whiteface, Bellata, sold the 2023 Ekka interbreed winner, Truro Sherlock S188, by Yalgoo Peacemaker P034, for $130,000.
The buyers were Merawah Poll Herefords, Boggabilla, Hunter Lakes Poll Herefords, Richmond Lakes, and Tenaru Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi, Qld.
Te Mania's Northern Spring sale at Walgett had full clearance of its 111 bulls to a $34,000 top and $16,181 average.
The Mortlake-based stud also held sales in its home state of Victoria, and in Queensland, but those results have not been considered for this report.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.