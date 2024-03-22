NSW agents take out top two spots in ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition

NSW agents have finished first and second at the 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition while also taking out the NAB Team Shield.
Elders Rural Services' Justin Oakenfull, Inverell, was named the winner on Friday, March 22, while Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, finished second.
The pair finished in the top two places in the NSW competition last year and continued their upward trajectory in 2024 to beat out seven other top young auctioneers to the top spots.
ALPA CEO Peter Baldwin described the competition as "extraordinarily tight" before announcing the winner.
Mr Oakenfull thanked Elders Rural Services, friends, family, colleagues and mentors in the industry when accepting his award but saved special praise for one person.
"Most importantly, Dicky Gleeson, I wouldn't be with Elders today if it wasn't for you," Mr Oakenfull said.
"He's not a boss, he's a best mate."
Mr Oakenfull said he was shocked to win the title.
"I feel very humbled and honoured. It's extremely exciting," he said.
"It was a very tough line-up and an extremely close competition."
Mr Oakenfull first joined the Elders team in 2016 as a trainee based in Gundagai.
He worked in both NSW and Victoria before he made the move back to his hometown of Inverell.
"I sell once a week at Inverell saleyards and once a month at the store sale, so I've been getting plenty of practice in," he said.
The auctioneer will now go on to represent Australia at the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship at the Calgary Stampede in Canada.
In the future, he hopes to "continue building a client base around Inverell and grow my business to its capacity".
As the win started to sink in, it was clear celebrations were on Mr Oakenfull's mind.
"Let's head to the Cattlemans and have a beer," he said to the crowd.
The winner of the NSW Young Auctioneers Competition was also crowned on Friday.
Darcy Howard, MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes, was named the winner ahead of Jaiden Burke, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Wagga Wagga, in second.
A surprised Mr Howard let everyone know he "definitely didn't prepare anything" before he thanked ALPA, sponsors, the buying fraternity and the presenters.
"This competition doesn't happen without you guys," he said.
Mr Howard, who also competed in the finals in 2022, went on to thank everyone who had supported him along the way.
"I want to thank Adam Chudleigh and Hugh Dobell from MCC Forbes - you guys have supported me unbelievably over the past 12 months. I can't thank you enough," he said.
"To my family and all my friends ... thank you so much, I really wouldn't be in this position without your support.
"Congratulations to all the other competitors, I thought you all sold really well, and I'm as surprised as anything to be here.
"It's unbelievable, I'm so honoured, so privileged."
Mr Howard aims to become what he descibed as "a career agent".
"The auctioneering side is just one part of it; there's so much more to it," he said.
"I just want to keep building my business and hopefully one day own and operate a business myself.
"I suppose this is a really cool stepping stone towards that."
The Max Bailey Encouragement Award was won by Ryan Browne, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes.
Keep and eye on our website for our extended story on the competitions.
2024 ALPA NATIONAL YOUNG AUCTIONEERS COMPETITION FINALISTS
Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, NSW
Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell, NSW
Dustyn Fitzgerald, Queensland Rural, Charters Towers, Qld
Simon Kinbacher, GDL, Rockhampton, Qld
Harrison Cozens, Elders Rural Services, Albury, Vic
Ned Balharrie, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ballarat, Vic
Jack Guy, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bordertown, SA
Josh Pahl, SAL, Naracoorte, SA
Austin Gerhardy, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Manjimup, WA
2024 ALPA NSW YOUNG AUCTIONEERS COMPETITION FINALISTS
Ryan Browne, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes
Jaiden Burke, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Wagga Wagga
Matthew Campion, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dubbo
Hamish Fauchon, Davidson Cameron and Company, Coonabarabran
Joshua Fenech, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Moss Vale
Jack Harper, Allan Gray and Company, Cowra
Darcy Howard, MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes
Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Rural Services, Wagga Wagga
Henry Pitman, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bathurst
Jack Whitty, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes
