The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW agents take out top two spots in ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated March 22 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition winner Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell, and runner-up Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla. Picture by Hayley Warden
The 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition winner Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell, and runner-up Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla. Picture by Hayley Warden

NSW agents have finished first and second at the 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition while also taking out the NAB Team Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.