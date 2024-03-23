Nagol Park wins first back-to-back Shorthorn grand female champion at Sydney Royal

Following a tough day of quality competition, Nagol Park, Tamworth, has been sashed back-to-back grand champion Shorthorn female for the first time at Sydney Royal.
Nagol Park Belle S104 took out the top spot, defending her 2023 grand champion female title.
To make the win even sweeter Nagol Park also won the most successful Shorthorn exhibitor.
Sired by Nagol Park YS Ranger R114 and out of Nagol Park Mixer Ruber Q127, the 31-month-old female was commended by Judge Jack Laurie for her udder.
"I love the capacity of hip to pin in this female that I just couldn't walk past, she is a really nice uddered cow," he said.
Nagol Park stud principal Niamoi Evans, Tamworth, said they were thrilled by the result.
"We're so pleased that she did well considering there was a really good line up of females presented," Mrs Evans said.
Principal Roger Evans said "the aim was to bring her back and try and repeat the win, which doesn't have very often".
"She's one of those rare commodities where she's really good phenotypically but also has a very good expected progeny difference on her as well," Mr Evans said.
"She's very structurally sound and I just love the softness, easy-doingness and capacity of her.
"She compliments a lot of different sires and is one of our up and coming donor cows which we'll put an embryo package up for sale later on."
In the bulls, Nielson, Sue and Nicholas Job of Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, took home senior and grand champion bull for Royalla Benefactor T214.
Sired by Byland Flash 9U106 and out of Royalla Redwing M11, the 20-month-old bull entered the ring at 778 kilograms with a eye muscle area of 122 square centimetres, rib fat of 9 centimetres and rump fat of 13cm.
Judge Jack Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, said his grand champion bull decision "rolled back to basics and how things in the Shorthorn breed can move forward."
Royalla Shorthorn stud principal Nicholas Job said he was elated with the result.
"He is a bull calf we first noticed when he was born and thought he had a big future," Mr Job said.
"He has a beautifully soft easy doing muscle pattern with overall superb structural correctness.
"We took him to the Cumnock show when he wasn't broke last week, but other than that this is his first show.
"He is the first bull that we've shown by a bull we imported from America, Byland Flash, whose also the sire of the world record shorthorn priced bull.
"We sold his mother in our 50th anniversary sale two years ago to Outback Shorthorns, Culcairn, for $24,000.
The grand champion bull will be shown and sold at the Shorthorn National sale, Dubbo, in June later this year.
Junior champion female: Blackjack P73's Rosebud, Blackjack Grazing, Tumnut. Reserve: Nagol Park R114 Romance T140, Niamoi and Roger Evans, Nagol Park.
Senior and grand champion female: Nagol Park Belle S104, Niamoi and Roger Evans, Nagol Park, Tamworth. Reserve: Royalla Shannon Margie J317, Nelson, Sue and Nicholas Job, Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval.
Junior champion bull: Howzat M15 Texasranger T111, Logan Evans, Howzat Shorthorns, Tamworth. Reserve: Roly Park Theodore, Rolypark Australian Shorthorns, Lake Boga, Vic.
Senior and grand champion bull: Royalla Benefactor T214, Neilson, Sue and Nicholas Job, Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval. Reserve: Spencer Family Tim Tam T387, Spencer Family Shorthorns, Carlyle, Vic.
Most successful Shorthorn exhibitor: Nagol Park Belle S104, Niamoi and Roger Evans, Nagol Park, Tamworth.
Judge: Jack Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy.
