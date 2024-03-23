The Land
Nagol Park wins first back-to-back Shorthorn grand female champion at Sydney Royal

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 24 2024 - 9:54am
David Spencer, Spencer Shorthorns, Carlyle, Vic, most successful Shorthorn exhibitor, Nagol Park Belle S104, Roger and Logan Evans, Nagol Park, parader Hannah Walker, Upper Horton, Judge Jack Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Niamoi and Hayden Evans, Nagol Park. Picture by Elka Devney
Following a tough day of quality competition, Nagol Park, Tamworth, has been sashed back-to-back grand champion Shorthorn female for the first time at Sydney Royal.

