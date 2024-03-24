Robert Leach takes the spoils in second round at Sydney Royal

Robert Leach, Attunga, has backed up his strong opening round performance with an identical score in the second round of the Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft on Saturday, March 23.
While an 88.5 saw him finish third in round one, behind Matt Holz, Burrumbuttock, and Luke Bennett, Dundee, who shared the spoils, that score was enough to hand Leach and Hazelwood Congressman the win in round two.
Just one point then separated second from fifth.
On Saturday, Josh Barnett, Singleton, and Simply Ireyducktable came in with a score of 87 to finish second.
Two riders had scores of 86.5 to finish third. They were Carolyn Burnes, Dorrigo, aboard Hells Angel and Penny Macintosh, Lundavra, Qld, on Hazelwood Copilot.
The campdraft continues tonight when round three kicks off at 6pm.
ROUND TWO RESULTS
First: Robert Leach, Attunga, and Hazelwood Congressman: 88.5
Second: Josh Barnett, Singleton, and Simply Ireyducktable: 87
Equal third: Carolyn Burnes, Dorrigo, and Hells Angel: 86.5
Equal third: Penny Macintosh, Lundavra, Qld, and Hazelwood Copilot: 86.5
Fifth: Luke Bennett, Dundee, and Millungeras Moon Beam: 86
