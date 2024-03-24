The Land
Home/News/Sydney Royal

Robert Leach takes the spoils in second round at Sydney Royal

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated March 24 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round two placegetters. Picture supplied
Round two placegetters. Picture supplied

Robert Leach, Attunga, has backed up his strong opening round performance with an identical score in the second round of the Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft on Saturday, March 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.