Photos: The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Woman presentation

Passionate young women from across NSW represented their local communities with passion and poise at The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finals on Sunday.
The 2024 cohort of 15 finalists embodied the strength, determination and drive of young women across rural, regional and remote NSW.
During the final interviews, held on-stage in-front of an eager crowd at Sydney Royal, the women spoke about topics close to their heart.
To see the full results, read the in-depth article here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.