Angus cow reigns supreme in Urquhart Trophy

An Angus cow who attracted the judge's attention as soon as she entered the ring claimed the Urquhart Trophy at the Sydney Royal show on Monday.
Under the eye of judge Scott Myers, Myers Angus and Limousins, The Rock, DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116, exhibited by Jack and Sam Robson, JSR Livestock, Adelong, shot to the top of the podium.
The two-and-a-half year-old Angus cow with calf at foot, sired by Texas Earnan L612 and out of DSK YXC Hot Stuff M115, was described by Mr Myers to be "unbelievable".
In a field of 13 females, the Angus was pulled up as part of the top six, along with the Charolais, Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn and Simmental females, before the top four were thinned down to Charolais, Limousin, Angus and Simmental, and then a final top two of just the Limousin and Angus.
The Limousin, Flemington Black Lynx S31, was also from the Robson family, but this time exhibited by Jack and Sam's parents, Donna and Ian Robson, Flemington Limousin and Angus, Adelong.
However, the Angus cow - bred by an extremely proud grandfather, in Chris Knox of DSK Angus, Coonabarabran - beat the Limousin to be supreme.
"As soon as she enters the ring you go wow look at the presence of this cow," said judge, Mr Myers.
"You look at that cleanness of front, that strength of spine, depth of body, leg, hip, foot placement and then you look at the udder quality on her."
Mr Myers said she had beautiful teat placement and a really nice calf.
"Today I think it is a cow that wouldn't have got beaten any other time," he said.
The Angus cow went on to be a part of the winning interbreed pair in the Hordern Trophy later in the day.
Jack and Sam's mother, Donna, said the cow calved at 22 months.
"She was reserve junior here last year and we bought her back," she said.
"We were pretty impressed with her - the way she calved down and the job she's been doing on the calf. She's a pretty impressive cow for a two-year-old."
After all her success, Ms Robson said she would be retired to the paddock now.
"We'll look at doing some ET work with her now I'd say and try and reproduce more of her," she said.
Ms Robson said they were aiming to breed cattle with efficiency and natural performance.
"Fertility so they could calve down at an early age and get the job done," she said.
"Structural integrity is really important as well. We like to see good feet and walking ability and cattle."
The Angus cow claimed the Urquhart Trophy over the supreme bull, Summit Cracker U3321, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Roslyn.
The 13-month-old red Limousin bull, sired by RPY Paynes Cracker 17E and out of Summit Missive J24, claimed supreme interbreed junior bull earlier in the day before coming out again to take the supreme bull of the show.
Cracker tipped the scales at 604 kilograms, had an average daily gain of 1.53kg and an eye muscle area of 110 square centimetres.
In a field of 13 bulls, the Limousin was selected into a top six cut, along with the Speckle Park, Murray Grey, Hereford, Charolais and Angus, before a top four with the Speckle Park, Charolais and Angus.
The judges then thinned the filed to the Limousin, Cracker, the Speckle Park bull, Black Diamond J17 Tom Cat, exhibited by Black Diamond Speckle Park Stud, Heathecote Junction, Vic.
Mr Myers said Cracker was "really clean" through the front end and had a great strength of spine.
"You've got to like this young bull," he said.
"He's got adequate muscle on him down that lower thigh. He's got a good set of testicles and sheath on him."
Mr Myers said he moved really well.
"He's just a really clean calf," he said.
"I think he's what I'd say would be a calving ease bull."
