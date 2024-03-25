The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Angus cow reigns supreme in Urquhart Trophy

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated March 25 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Woman runner-up Paris Cappell, Orange, and winner Domonique Wyse, Urquhart Trophy winners Sam, Ian, Donna and Jack Robson, Adelong, Gary Urquhart, Woodville, Michael MacCue, RAS, and judge Scotty Myers, The Rock. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Young Woman runner-up Paris Cappell, Orange, and winner Domonique Wyse, Urquhart Trophy winners Sam, Ian, Donna and Jack Robson, Adelong, Gary Urquhart, Woodville, Michael MacCue, RAS, and judge Scotty Myers, The Rock. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

An Angus cow who attracted the judge's attention as soon as she entered the ring claimed the Urquhart Trophy at the Sydney Royal show on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.