Tattykeel and RDM Angus, JSR Livestock pair take out Hordern Trophy at Sydney Royal

The Angus breed has been crowned the Hordern Perpetual Trophy Supreme Beef Breed champions at this year's Sydney Royal.
The pair consisted of the Angus grand champion female, DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116, exhibited by Jack and Sam Robson, JSR Livestock, Adelong, and the grand champion bull, Tattykeel Typhoon T68, exhibited by Tattykeel and RDM Angus, Black Springs.
It rounded out a phenomenal show for both the Robson family, who also won the Urquhart Trophy, and the Tattykeel team, which yesterday also dominated the meat sheep classes with their Poll Dorsets.
Judges David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis, Jandowae, Qld, Liz Kirkby, Kirkby Agriculture, Narrabri, and Tom Baker, Woonallee Simmentals, Furner, SA, watched the 12 breeds paraded before selecting the Angus, Hereford, Limousin, Speckle Park and Charolais pairs.
They then narrowed the field to three. This included the Angus, the Charolais bull pair, Venturon Starstruck 157S and Venturon Talladega T192, both exhibited by Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, the Hereford pair, including the female Llandillo Aster S56, exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, and the Hereford bull, Tycolah Viking T119, exhibited by Stephen and Therese Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.
When delivering the verdict, Mr Baker said the judges were looking for industry-focused cattle that would meet market specifications and serve commercial producers.
Mr Baker noted the Angus bull's muscle constitution, bone, and type.
"The cow matches that. She's got huge capacity, she's got the huge hip to pin on her ... and a cracking calf," he said.
Tattykeel Typhoon, by DMM Maximus 18G and out of Tattykeel Blackcap Essence L22, was the junior champion bull in the Angus ring under judge Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorn and Angus, Holbrook.
The 18-month-old weighed 844 kilograms and scanned 130 square centimetres eye muscle area with rump and rib fat of 14 millimetres and 9mm, respectively.
His embryo-transfer brother, Tattykeel TTK22T60 T60, also exhibited by Tattykeel and RDM Angus, was the reserve champion junior bull.
Graham Gilmore, Tattykeel, said the program was based on genetics from the Canadian stud, Miller Wilson.
Mr Gilmore said all cattle were assessed on phenotype. The Angus stud, like Tattykeel's Poll Dorsets and Australian Whites, was not driven by estimated breeding values.
"I'm a non-believer," he said.
"I'm one of the minority on that, but that doesn't mean to say I'm wrong.
"The Tattykeel type, in sheep or cattle, is one breed type.
"Deep bodies, wide, plenty of circumference and a fair portion of the animal in the hindquarter. We're not chasing animals that have no hindquarter."
The bull will be offered in Tattykeel's online sale in April.
DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116, by Texas Earnan L612 and DSK YXC Hot Stuff M115, drew plenty of comments throughout the show for her quality, as well as her bull calf at foot.
Jack and Sam Robson, aged 15 and 12, started their stud about five years ago based on foundation cows from DSK Angus stud, Coonabarabran.
Jack said they focused on breeding quality animals with big structure and growth traits.
The stud currently runs about 30 cows and the plan was to continue to grow numbers.
They offered their bulls at an annual sale in April, held in conjunction with their parent's Flemington Angus and Limousin stud.
As well as exhibiting in Sydney, they also entered local shows and were planning to attend more in spring.
