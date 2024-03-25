Tattykeel and RDM Angus, JSR Livestock pair take out Hordern Trophy at Sydney Royal

They then narrowed the field to three. This included the Angus, the Charolais bull pair, Venturon Starstruck 157S and Venturon Talladega T192, both exhibited by Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, the Hereford pair, including the female Llandillo Aster S56, exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, and the Hereford bull, Tycolah Viking T119, exhibited by Stephen and Therese Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.