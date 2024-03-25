The Land
Tattykeel and RDM Angus, JSR Livestock pair take out Hordern Trophy at Sydney Royal

By Rebecca Nadge
March 25 2024 - 4:45pm
The Hordern Perpetual Trophy Supreme Beef Breed Championship went to the Angus pair, exhibited by Jack and Sam Robson of JSR Livestock, Adelong, and Tattykeel Angus, Black Springs. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
The Angus breed has been crowned the Hordern Perpetual Trophy Supreme Beef Breed champions at this year's Sydney Royal.

