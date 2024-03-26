Wool quality highlighted as junior Merinos sashed at Sydney Royal

There was plenty of competition throughout the wool types one day one of the Merino judging at the Sydney Royal show on Tuesday.
The junior champion classes were judged by Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn, Hargraves, Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield, Tasmania, Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park, Wambangalang, Ross McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, Vic, and Richard House, Barloo, Gnowangerup, WA.
The two tooth and under August and March-shorn rams and ewes from each wool type went head to head for the junior champion awards, before the champions then went on to contest the Tom Culley supreme junior Merino class.
In the Merinos, the champion August-shorn junior ram was awarded to Shalimar Park A20649, exhibited by Shalimar Park, Walcha.
The ram came from the superfine ring with a 17.3-micron fibre diameter, standard deviation (SD) of 2.3 micron, coefficient of variation (CV) of 13.1pc and comfort factor (CF) of 100pc.
In reserve was the fine wool ram exhibited by Alfoxton Merinos, Wollomombi.
Alfoxton A20698 was 16.2 micron with 2.6 micron SD, 15.9pc CV and 100pc CF.
The junior champion August-shorn Merino ewe was exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo, and came from the fine wool class.
Langdene A20403 was 17.8 micron with 3.2 micron SD, 17.9pc CV and 99.5pc CF.
In reserve was the ultrafine exhibited by Glenburnie Merinos, Walcha, in Glenburnie 20628, which tested 17.8 micron with 2.4 micron SD, 13.6pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
Alfoxton, Wollomombi, had a double in the Poll Merino rams, winning both champion and reserve.
The champion, Alfoxton 20697, came from the medium wool classes and went on to win the Tom Culley supreme junior Merino class.
He was 19.3 micron with 2.6 micron SD, 13.2pc CV and 99.8pc comfort factor.
Their ram in reserve, Alfoxton 20701, was from the fine/medium class. It was 20 micron with 3 micron SD, 15pc CV and 99.8pc CF.
The champion March-shorn Merino ram went an exhibit from Conrayne, Berridale, with the stud also taking out reserve.
Champion went to Conrayne 28217, which tested 14 micron, 2.7 micron SD, 19.3pc CV, and 99.9pc CF.
The 17.7-micron Conrayne 28229 was reserve. He tested 2.5 micron SD, 14.1 CV and 99.8pc CF.
In the Merino ewes, Shalimar Park took champion with Shalimar 27915. She tested 15.5 micron, 2.8 micron SD, 18.1pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
Reserve went to Conrayne, this time for the 15.9-micron Conrayne 28374.
Her tests included 15.9 micron fibre diameter with 2.4 micron SD, 15.1pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
In the polls, Merryville stud, Boorowa, took champion junior ram with the 16.8-micron Merryville 27244.
The ram tested 3.2 micron SD, 19pc CV and 99.7pc CF.
Grasmere, Bethungra, was reserve with Grasmere 26912.
He was 18.5 micron, 2.7 micron SD, 14.6pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
The junior champion Poll Merino ewe went to Greenland, Maffra, with Greenland 28179.
She tested 16.8 micron with 2.2 micron SD, 13.1pc CV and 99.8pc CF.
In reserve was Merryville stud, Boorowa, with their fine wool exhibit, Merryville 27222.
The 17.7-micron ewe had 2.7 micron SD, 15.1 CV and 99.7CF.
