Wool quality highlighted as junior Merinos sashed at Sydney Royal

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
March 27 2024 - 6:45am
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

There was plenty of competition throughout the wool types one day one of the Merino judging at the Sydney Royal show on Tuesday.

Livestock editor

Livestock editor

