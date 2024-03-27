Supreme Merino exhibit to West Plains ram; Thalabah claims supreme ewe at Sydney

A Delegate stud has claimed the ultimate prize in the Merino ring at this year's Sydney Royal.
West Plains 28119, exhibited by Drew and Laura Chapman of West Plains, backed up his success from the Great Southern Supreme Merino at Bathurst last month to win the overall supreme exhibit.
Known as Zodiak, he tested 18.4-micron fibre diameter, standard deviation of 2.7 micron, coefficient of variation of 14.6 per cent and 99.6pc comfort factor.
The polled ram is by Glenlea Park 180030 and out of a West Plains ewe that is four generations ET bred with genetics back to East Strathglen, Tambellup, WA.
He won supreme Merino ram before going up against the supreme ewe in Thalabah 27081, shown by Thalabah stud, Laggan.
The selection of the supreme Merino exhibit came down to a choice of two outstanding individuals, ultrafine judge Andrew Rayner said.
Mr Rayner, Grathlyn, Hargarves, speaking on behalf of the panel of five judges, said the Thalabah ewe from the fine wool classes was exceptional for her type.
"She's big, she's bulky, there's plenty of wool there, she's square," he said. "Everything she's got is right.
"But everything that she's got right, the ram is just that little bit better.
"He's hard to fault. His make and shape through that hip, loin, and lower leg."
The judge's panel also included Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park, Wambangalang; Ross McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, Victoria; Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield, Tasmania; and Richard House, Barloo, Gnowangerup, WA.
Mr House, the medium and strong wool judge, described the ram as a "very complete animal."
"Unbelievably good structure, a lot of very bright wool, an extremely good under-line down on his legs," he said.
"I've had this ram go right through my section, and he's been a standout."
He said all of the sheep in the lineup for the supreme ram and ewe awards were "extremely good sheep".
"On any other day, another ram could be first. The (Merino) breeders of NSW should be very proud, it was an extremely good display of sheep."
Zodiak will be shorn in the Merino production classes on Thursday morning.
Mr Chapman said there had been a lot of speculation about how much wool Zodiak would cut.
"This way, we can show the public on the record how much wool he will yield," Mr Chapman said.
Thalabah 27081 tested 17.5 micron with 3.2 micron SD, 18.4 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Krisi Frost, Thalabah stud, said she was named after "my beautiful and great friend Ally Jaffrey, who died in February".
Ally was the grand champion ewe at the Great Southern Supreme Merino at Bathurst.
"She was also supreme Merino at Taralga and was reserve champion at Crookwell show," Ms Frost said.
"As a lamb weaner, she did stand out. Frosty (Anthony Frost) and I always say there's a little bit of luck when you're picking them out. We decided to shear as a younger ewe and then show her as a March-shorn this year."
Ms Frost said Ally was classed as an elite Thalabah ewe from the Thalabah Roseville Park family.
"She'll be single-mated to a stud sire very soon. She needs to go into lamb, but we haven't made our mind up who we will join her with," she said.
The Clonan family's Alfoxton stud, Armidale, were awarded the grand champion August-shorn ram with Alfoxton 20711.
He tested 16.4 micron with 2.7 micron SD, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF.
Peter and Jayne Lette, Conrayn stud, Berridale, won champion August-shorn ewe with Conrayn 20813.
She tested 17.2 micron, 2.3 micron SD, 13.5pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
