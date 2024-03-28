The Land
Home/Rural Life
Watch

Watch the supreme Merino exhibit go under the shears at Sydney Royal

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 28 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Plains Zodiac was shorn as part of the production class.

There was anticipation in the air as a much talked-about ram went under the shears for the production class at the Sydney Royal Show this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.