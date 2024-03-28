Photos: RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Awards

Eight passionate young leaders from across regional NSW threw their hat in the ring at the RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award.
While Armidale's Grace Collins was selected as the 2024 RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever, each finalist was a winner in their own right.
As part of the program, finalists received an incredible experience at the Sydney Royal Easter Show which included a function at Government House, stewarding, as well as various mentoring and networking opportunities.
Grace Collins will now represent NSW at the National Rural Ambassador Award and participate in an exchange program at the Royal Adelaide Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.