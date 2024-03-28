Tight finish in Sydney Royal campdraft as Bennett comes out on top

The 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show World Championship Campdraft went down to the wire this week.
Luke Bennett, Dundee - riding Millungeras Moon Beam on behalf of Julia Creek, Queensland, owners Evan and Kim Acton - took out the prestigious title, ahead of last year's champion Matt Moffat, Kabra, Qld, riding She B A Cat.
The World Championship campdraft attracts 15 leading Australian campdraft competitors and is held over six rounds of competition with points allocated per round to determine the overall winner.
Going into the final round, Bennett and Moffat were equal top score after Bennett had won the fifth round.
Moffat and She B A Cat ran an 88.5 to put the pressure on, however, renown horse trainer Bennett scored 89.5 points to place second in the final round, but awarded the overall winner by 1.5 points.
Bennett and Millungeras Moon Beam were presented the Vickery Family Annual Trophy and the HRH Duke of Gloucester Perpetual Trophy and also awarded the highest placed registered Australian Stock Horse.
Moffat and She B A Cat were awarded the highest placed registered Quarter Horse and the TB Macfarlane Perpetual trophy for the highest score in any round, which was 91 points.
Moffat and She B A Cat also won the Tyrells Vineyard Perpetual Trophy for the highest aggregate cut out score for the competition, which was 133.5 points.
This was the first year Bennett has contested the $25,000 Sydney Royal Easter Show World Championship Campdraft.
The horse and rider combination has won the Willinga at Juandah Park inaugural $50,000 Open last year, the Corryong Open and many placings along the way.
Millungeras Moon Beam owners Evan and Kim Acton couldn't attend the Sydney Royal Show but they enjoyed watching the livestream and celebrated with staff at Millungera, Julia Creek, Qld.
