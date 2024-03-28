The Land
Home/Rural Life

Tight finish in Sydney Royal campdraft as Bennett comes out on top

By Robyn Paine
March 29 2024 - 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Royal Show World Championship Campdraft winner Luke Bennett, Millungeras Moon Beam and runner up, Matt Moffat riding She B A Cat. Picture: Supplied
Sydney Royal Show World Championship Campdraft winner Luke Bennett, Millungeras Moon Beam and runner up, Matt Moffat riding She B A Cat. Picture: Supplied

The 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show World Championship Campdraft went down to the wire this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.