The Land
Bennett scores another round victory in Sydney Royal campdraft

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
March 27 2024 - 6:00am
Round five placegetters at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft. Picture supplied
Round five placegetters at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft. Picture supplied

Luke Bennett, Dundee, has taken home a round victory for the second time at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft.

