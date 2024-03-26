Bennett scores another round victory in Sydney Royal campdraft

Luke Bennett, Dundee, has taken home a round victory for the second time at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft.
Bennett, riding Millungeras Moon Beam, registered a score of 90.5 - one of the highest scores of the competition - on Tuesday, March 26, to secure victory in the fifth round of the competition.
In second was Josh Barnett, Singleton, and Simply Ireyducktable.
The score of 89 handed Barnett another second placing in the competition after claiming second spot in round two.
Matt Moffat, Kabra, Qld, aboard She B A Cat, came in Tuesday night having won round three and round four but had to settle for third in round five despite an impressive score of 88.5.
There is just the one round to go - to be held tonight, Wednesday, March 27.
ROUND FIVE RESULTS
First: Luke Bennett, Dundee, and Millungeras Moon Beam: 90.5
Second: Josh Barnett, Singleton, and Simply Ireyducktable: 89
Third: Matt Moffat, Kabra, Qld, and She B A Cat: 88.5
Equal fourth: Troy Palmer, Coolah, and Bluetoonz: 88
Equal fourth: Carolyn Burnes, Dorrigo, and Hells Angel: 88
Equal fourth: David Andrews, Aberdeen, and Merlin Conspiracy: 88
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.