The Land
Mayo awarded Ayrshire life membership

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
April 2 2024 - 1:30pm
David Mayo has been awarded life membership of the Australian Ayrshires. Pictrues by Samantha Townsend
David Mayo has spent his entire life breeding and promoting Ayrshire dairy cattle both at home and aboard.

