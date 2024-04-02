Mayo awarded Ayrshire life membership

David Mayo has spent his entire life breeding and promoting Ayrshire dairy cattle both at home and aboard.
This dedication to the breed has earned David life membership of the Australian Ayrshires.
"It's a little emotional, it's a great achievement, you don't expect to get a life membership of anything so to get this is fantastic," David said, who was presented with the honour at the end of the Ayrshire judging competition at Sydney Royal.
His late father Geoff Mayo was also an Ayrshire life member.
"My mother Lexie, who is here today, would be proud of that fact," he said.
David was raised on his parents Parkvale Stud at Albion Park where he worked as a herd manager up until 1990 when the herd was dispersed.
At that time it broke sale prices for herd dispersal average and highest price Ayrshire cow at auction.
From there David went out on his own under Regal Park Ayrshires where he continues to exhibit at local shows as well as International Dairy Week and Sydney Royal.
At Sydney Royal he was won many ribbons including taking out Ayrshire junior heifer champion on Monday with Regal Park High Shower.
He has been running the Ayrshire NSW branch on farm competition for the past 35 years, the longest running on farm competition in Australia.
Ayrshire president Greg Klatt said David always put back into dairy youth and was also available to give time to young people in the industry.
"David has spent his life as a member, breeder and promoter of the Ayrshire breed both here and aboard," Greg said.
"His depth of knowledge and enthusiasm is always evident and is continually willing to mentor or advise anyone who has questions about the breed."
Not only does David exhibit, but Greg said he was one of the most experienced judges of all dairy breeds in Australia having judged across the world including Scotland, South Africa and Canada.
Among the achievements was also being honoured with the Lex Bun award at International Dairy Week in 2019 for his contribution to dairy.
