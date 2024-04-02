The Land
Home/Dairy

Holstein champion a "no-fuss" cow at Sydney Royal

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 3 2024 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior champion Holstein cow at the Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show, Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap, with judge Kevin McGriskin and exhibitor Kaitlyn Wishart.
Senior champion Holstein cow at the Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show, Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap, with judge Kevin McGriskin and exhibitor Kaitlyn Wishart.

A "no-fuss" cow in the over five years class took out top honours for the Holstein breed at this week's Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.