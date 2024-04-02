Holstein champion a "no-fuss" cow at Sydney Royal

A "no-fuss" cow in the over five years class took out top honours for the Holstein breed at this week's Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle show.
Byrne Lea Octane Buttersnap by Stantons High Octane-ET from Byrne Lea Sid Buttersnap, exhibited by the Wishart family, Rowlands Park at Mead, Vic, attracted the eye of Canadian judge Kevin McGriskin, who commented on her big frame, "open and wide all the way through".
She earlier won best senior udder and afterwards took out top honours in the dairy inter-breed.
No stranger to the podium, the cow won reserve senior champion Holstein and best senior udder at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show. In the same year she was also a reserve intermediate championship winner at International Dairy Week.
"We love her," said her handler Kaitlyn Wishart. "She's a no-fuss cow. She does her own thing. She's easy to manage because she wants to perform."
Reserve senior champion went to Rockstar PG Diamondback Lyzz, class winner in the 3.5 to 4 years division, exhibited by Christopher Allen, Cobargo.
By Mr D Apple Diamondback from Rockstar Atwood Lyzz, judge Mr McGriskin commented on her "scale, and open-nes of rib".
Honourable mention in the senior class went to Tandara Mirand Desire 42-PO by Coomboona Zipit Mirand from Tandara Dreams Desire 19, exhibited by Tandara, Dingee, Vic.
Intermediate Holstein champion went to Avonlea Master Vee-Twin by Golden-Oaks Master from Avonlea Dempsey Vee, bought by the Coombes family, Antvale Cattle Co, from Toms Creek on the Hastings.
Purchased for $36,000 from John Gardner at Avonlea Holsteins, Nar Nar Goon, Vic, and prepared by Cherrylock Cattle Co, Tallygaroopna, Vic, Anthony and Caitlin Coombes said the investment in genetics would build another arm of their business while providing an outlet for their children, Matthew, Bella and Samuel, who are now interested in showing cattle.
The intermediate winner also took out best intermediate udder, described by the judge as "tremendous".
Reserve intermediate champion was awarded to Hillview Park Jagger Maida, class winner in the female under two years division, exhibited by Callum McPhee, Hillview Park at Finlay.
By Peak Jagger from Hillview Park Uno Maida, the judge commented on her heart room, strength of rump and ability to walk with ease.
Honourable mention intermediate ribbon went to Mario Park Booming Alicia by Regancrest Boom from Mario Park Firstgrade Alicia, exhibited by the Polson family, Oxley Island.
Champion pen of three was awarded to Chesworth Dairy Partnership, Tomargo Recluse via Dubbo with rear udder attachments and dairy frames catching the judge's eye.
Reserve ribbon went to the Brown family, Juleanwes Holsteins at Oxley Vale, while honourable mention went to Gavana Holsteins at Glenmmore.
