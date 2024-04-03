Grand dam sashed senior Brown Swiss champion at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show

A "most complete" grand dam of the Brown Swiss breed has been sashed senior champion female at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show.
Tandara Vivid Lunda 260, exhibited by Tandara, Dingee, Vic, attracted the attentions of Italian judge Angelo Pozzatti, who described the matron as "the most complete and balanced" cow in the show ring, with nice udder and mobility.
By Superbrown Vivid from Tandara Denver Lunda 216, the twice previous Sydney Royal winner and intermediate and senior champion at International Dairy Week was praised by Dr Pozzatti, veterinarian from Pescantina, who cut his teeth in cattle as a young man during the summer grazing period in the Italian Alps.
"These are all traits designed for longevity," said.
In addition, the champion's dam was three-time reserve champion at IDW.
The senior champion was also awarded champion senior udder.
Reserve senior champion Brown Swiss went to Benleigh Lennox Peggy 2nd, exhibited by the Wake family, Beauvue Brown Swiss at Whittingham.
By Lennox from Benleigh Goldwyn Peggy, the cow on her third lactation was showing for the first time at Sydney.
Honourable mention went to Gapsted Richard Snowstorm, six years old, by Jo-Dee Nemo Richard from Cooltah Anibal Snowstorm, exhibited by Callum McPhee, Hillview Park at Finley.
Intermediate champion Brown Swiss was awarded to Yarona Park Hadrian Tessy, bred by the Yarrington family, Yarona Park Brown Swiss at Wingham, with the judge praising her for dairyness, functionality, teat placement and length.
By Superbrown Hadrian from Cooltah Payssli Tessy, the rising four year old first-time show goer is on her second lactation and was also awarded champion intermediate udder.
The reserve intermediate ribbon went to Werombi Vale Beverly Nicole by Scherma Glenn Blooming, from Werombi Vale Supreme Nicole, bred and exhibited by Amy and Tim Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta.
Honourable mention in the intermediate class went to Promenade Superstar Schnuggi exhibited byOwen Daley and Brieanna Bratfield, Promenade Genetics at Stroud Road.
Winner of the three females class went to Tandara with Yerona Park in reserve and Werombi Vale as honourable mention.
Dam's progeny class was won by Werombi Vale with Tandara in reserve and Yerona Park as honourable mention.
