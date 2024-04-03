The Land
Grand dam sashed senior Brown Swiss champion at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 3 2024 - 11:50am
Senior champion Brown swiss female at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show Tandara Vivid Lunda 260, exhibited by Tandara, Dingee, Vic, with Ben Govett and Emily Brown with steward Patten Ford and judge Dr Angelo Pozzatti.
A "most complete" grand dam of the Brown Swiss breed has been sashed senior champion female at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show.

